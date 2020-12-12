Jamieson haul puts NZ in control of second Windies Test
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2020 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2020 12:42 PM BdST
Kyle Jamieson took his second five-wicket haul as New Zealand ripped through the West Indies batting lineup to leave them in dire straits on 124-8 at the close of play of the second day of the second Test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.
Chemar Holder was on five with Joshua Da Silva on two but still 336 runs behind the hosts' 460 and facing the possibility of another heavy defeat after they lost the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 134 runs.
Only a stubborn Jermaine Blackwood, who defied New Zealand in the first Test at Seddon Park to score his second Test century, provided any real resistance, with 69 before he became Tim Southee's third wicket about 30 minutes before stumps.
New Zealand had been dismissed after lunch, with Henry Nicholls producing a career-best 174, while Neil Wagner finished on a pugnacious 66 not out, his first Test half century.
He had John Campbell caught at second slip by Tom Latham for 14, then bowled Roston Chase for a golden duck.
With his side 29-4, Blackwood was struck on the pad on the hat-trick delivery but given not out by umpire Chris Brown, with the television review upholding the decision.
Blackwood survived another review on the next delivery with another full swinging delivery that cannoned into his pads.
Jamieson returned at the end of the day to dismiss Shamarh Brooks (14), Jason Holder (nine) and Alzarri Joseph for a duck, to finish with 5-34.
He took a career best 5-45 against India earlier this year.
