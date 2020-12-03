South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 11:16 PM BdST
South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday.
The 36-year-old, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after competing in the Twenty20 games against England, which the visitors swept 3-0, and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.
He joins injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the sidelines. Rabada suffered an adductor injury earlier this week and will only return later this month for the test series against Sri Lanka.
Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon were also all released from the squad on Thursday as the numbers were reduced to 18.
Squad:
Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon- Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
- BCCI to discuss adding two teams to IPL
- Pandya help India avoid clean sweep
- Malan attains highest ever T20 batting rating
- Finch backs Starc to rebound
- Smith rises after hitting the lows
- Smith shines as Australia seal series
- Warner injury scare for Australia
- Phillips ton fires NZ to series win over WI
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- High Court declares illegal Noor Ali’s Sonargaon economic zone, resort city
- Bangladesh to begin antigen tests for coronavirus on Saturday
- Grameenphone in deal with edotco to set up 500 towers
- Rights groups urge Bangladesh not to ship Rohingya to island
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu
- Israel receives its most advanced warship as Iran tensions rise
- ‘We were at base camp’: why the UK approved a vaccine first
- Complications persist over tuition fees in private schools, colleges after government notice