Shakib reaches T20 ‘double’ with 5,000 runs and 350 wickets

Gemcon Khulna’s Shakib softly steered the ball to square leg off Gazi Group Chattogram’s Shariful Islam for a quick single in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup to reach the 5,000-run club in the shortest format on Saturday.

The southpaw became the 65th cricketer to reach 5,000 runs in T20s while five other bowlers have 350 wickets in the format. But he was only the second behind Dwayne Bravo to be on both the lists.

Bravo scored 6,331 runs and bagged 512 wickets from 471 matches. It was Shakib’s 311th match.

Shakib began the tournament 30 runs shy of the milestone and went back on 15 in the first match before adding another 12 in the second game. He opened the innings for Khulna on Saturday but had to wait until the fourth over to reach the mark.

On a poor run after returning to action from an ICC ban, Shakib got out on 3 as Khulna were trounced by nine wickets posting a measly total of 86 after being asked to bat first by Chattogram.

Another Caribbean allrounder, Andre Russell follows Bravo and Shakib with 5,728 runs and 300 wickets from 341 matches.

Shakib has scored 1,567 runs in T20 Internationals for Bangladesh, 738 for Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League and 543 for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

He took 92 wickets for the Tigers, 58 for Dhaka Dynamites and 44 for KKR in the format.