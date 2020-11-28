India fined 20% of match fee for slow over rate in Sydney
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 09:34 PM BdST
Indian players will lose 20% of their match fees for taking more than the allotted time for bowling their overs in the first one-day international against hosts Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.
Virat Kohli's men were found one over short of their target in the stipulated time and were penalised by match referee David Boon at the conclusion of the match, which Australia won by 66 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.
The second of the three-match, 50-over series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
More stories
- Australia beat India in tour opener
- Windies to assess Bangladesh bio-security arrangements
- ICC must deliver events or sport will suffer: Chairman
- Shakib gets bodyguard
- Moeen Ali yearns for Test cricket
- Mahmudullah recovers from COVID-19
- Shakib offers apology
- IPL cash-cow delivers even in COVID times
Most Read
- Bangladesh radical Islamist leader threatens to pull down statues
- Beijing takes its South China Sea strategy to the Himalayas
- Beximco seeks to import 1m more vaccines for private sector employees from India
- Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
- Petrol pump worker set on fire by co-workers dies in Dhaka hospital
- Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports: Turkish union
- Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor
- Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
- WHO says would be ‘highly speculative’ to say COVID did not emerge in China