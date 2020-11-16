Young Bangladesh cricketer Sajib dies by suicide

His body has been found hanging in his residence, according to the police.

The batsman was a standby player of the Bangladesh Under-19 squad that won the ICC’s U-19 World Cup trophy in 2018.

Sajib died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Rasjshahi's Durgapur Upazila on Saturday night, according to his family members.

His relatives claimed that Sajib took his own life from frustration for not being included for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

“Sajib killed himself on Saturday inside his bedroom by tying a rope around his neck. We found him hanging while looking through window as he was not responding. We then reported the incident to police,” Sajib’s cousin Mofazzel Hossain said.

The police recovered the body hanging in his room on being informed and allowed the burial without a postmortem examination as per the family's request. An Unnatural Death or UD case has been filed at the police station.

Sajib had a great fascination for cricket from his childhood and for this he had to undergo a lot of family complications.

He got admitted to a private cricket coaching centre run by Khaled Mahmud Sujan, a former Bangladesh cricketer currently serving as a director at Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“I cannot imagine that such a nice and talented young man can make such a mistake,” said Sujan.

Sajib has played for the Under-15, 17 and 19 Bangladesh teams.