Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah catches COVID-19
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2020 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2020 11:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh Twenty20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
He was scheduled to fly to Karachi on Monday to play for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League or PSL’s playoffs, but now he will have to sit the games out.
Mahmudullah underwent two COVID-19 tests ahead of the tournament and the results of both came back positive.
The development has made uncertain his participation in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament scheduled to start in the third week of this month as well.
Mahmudulluah said on Sunday that the test results came as a surprise and disappointment to him.
“I was quite careful. I don’t understand how I have contracted the virus,” he said, hoping that he will finally be able to play the Bangabandhu T20 tournament.
He has been suffering from cold for the last two days and thought it was common cold that he had caught.
“I’ve no other symptoms. I’m currently isolating at home,” Mahmudullah said.
The Mahmudullah XI have won the BCB President’s Cup trophy recently.
- Has Shakib breached quarantine rules?
- Mumbai crush Delhi to reach IPL final
- Shakib reclaims top spot on return
- Make helmets mandatory for batsmen: Tendulkar
- Gayle first to hit 1,000 T20 sixes
- Last day of Shakib’s ban
- Dhoni eyeing next IPL after playoff hopes disappear
- CSK’s Bravo out of IPL due to injury
Most Read
- Police disperse medical students from Shahbagh after hours of protests
- President-elect Biden says it’s ‘time to heal’ a deeply divided nation
- Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens
- Biden wins presidency, ending four tumultuous years under Trump
- Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
- Bangladesh PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory
- Citizen Trump will face legal woes
- Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
- Tension, then some tears, as TV news narrates a moment for history
- Bangladesh records 1,474 new virus cases, another 18 die