Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah catches COVID-19

He was scheduled to fly to Karachi on Monday to play for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League or PSL’s playoffs, but now he will have to sit the games out.

Mahmudullah underwent two COVID-19 tests ahead of the tournament and the results of both came back positive.

The development has made uncertain his participation in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament scheduled to start in the third week of this month as well.

Mahmudulluah said on Sunday that the test results came as a surprise and disappointment to him.

“I was quite careful. I don’t understand how I have contracted the virus,” he said, hoping that he will finally be able to play the Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

He has been suffering from cold for the last two days and thought it was common cold that he had caught.

“I’ve no other symptoms. I’m currently isolating at home,” Mahmudullah said.

The Mahmudullah XI have won the BCB President’s Cup trophy recently.