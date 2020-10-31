Gayle first to hit 1,000 T20 sixes, loses cool after falling on 99
Published: 31 Oct 2020 04:06 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2020 04:06 AM BdST
Chris Gayle may have missed out on yet another Twenty20 ton on Friday when he was dismissed for 99 but he wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes.
The fearless, free-scoring West Indies batsman, 41, is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in little over 400 matches.
Usually an opening batsman, Gayle walked in with the Kings XI Punjab one-down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes.
"A thousand maximums - another record? Oh man," Gayle told Star Sports. "I just have to give thanks for hitting it well at age 41. A lot of dedication and hard work has paid off over the years. Still here, still doing it, same way. Very grateful."
Gayle's T20 domination is underlined by the fact that the next best six-hitting batsman is compatriot Kieron Pollard, who has cleared the boundary ropes 690 times in over 450 innings.
However, Gayle was bowled by Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jofra Archer as he looked to complete his 23rd T20 century and lost his cool, throwing his bat away in disgust before regaining his composure and shaking Archer's hand while walking off.
The IPL later said Gayle had been fined 10% of his match fee for breaching its code of conduct, a sanction he accepted.
- Last day of Shakib’s ban
- Dhoni eyeing next IPL after playoff hopes disappear
- CSK’s Bravo out of IPL due to injury
- Zim coach Rajput opts out of Pak trip
- Mpitsang new SA selection convener
- PCB warns players of expulsion after breach of COVID-19 rules
- Ferguson shines in maiden IPL outing
- Narine cleared to bowl after warning
Most Read
- Bangladesh mob beats, burns man to death on blasphemy charges
- Muslims have 'right to punish' French, says Malaysia's Mahathir
- Bangladesh Muslims launch protests against Macron
- A Buddhist monastery in Bangladesh hill: The monk behind it faces unsavoury questions
- Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana is charged with housing fraud
- After terror attacks, Muslims wonder about their place in France
- Bangladesh's Institute of Public Health director apologises for ordering Islamic dress code amid outcry
- Tens of thousands of Muslims protest over Macron remarks after killings in France
- Malaysia's Mahathir denies promoting violence with 'right to kill French' posts
- Bangladesh records 1,604 new virus cases, deaths top 5,900