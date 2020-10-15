Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history
>>Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2020 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2020 01:08 PM BdST
South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday during his team Delhi Capitals' 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.
The 26-year-old eclipsed compatriot Dale Steyn's effort of 154.40 km per hour set in 2012, clocking 154.74 kph and 155.21 kph in the game at Dubai before his best effort of 156.22 kph was scooped for a boundary by Rajasthan's Jos Buttler.
Nortje responded immediately with another fiery delivery in the third over to bowl out the England batsman. He finished the match with figures of 2-33 from four overs to take his wicket tally for the season to 10 from eight games.
"I didn't know about it (the fastest ball). I've been working really hard to get the pace up ... but obviously you want to land it in the right areas. That's the most important thing," Nortje said in an interview.
Rajasthan, who were chasing 162 for victory, fell short of their target making 148-8 in 20 overs with Australian batsman Steve Smith having another disappointing outing managing only one run.
Victory took Delhi to the top of the standings with 12 points after six wins from eight games, while Rajasthan are seventh with only Kings XI Punjab below them.
- Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history
- Pakistan move Zimbabwe ODIs to Rawalpindi
- Narine reported for suspect bowling action
- Smith wary of playing Stokes on Sunday
- Aussie women equal ODI record with men
- Afghan batsman Tarakai dies
- IPL launches probe after player reports corrupt approach
- Kohli relieved after rediscovering form in IPL
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- Residents clash with police in Uttara over house help ‘killing’ rumours
- Former DUCSU VP Nur sued after calling rape accuser a ‘woman of loose morals’
- Pandemic-induced visa troubles cast pall on dreams of American education for Bangladeshis
- Bangladesh and US begin discussions in Dhaka to explore FTA option
- ‘Why should women in Bangladesh have fear?’: Saima calls for change in mentality to stop rape
- Administration cadre officials demand trial of MP Nixon for obscene threats
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- India's Tata Group pulls ad featuring Hindu-Muslim family after outcry
- Tabligh Jamaat factions clash in Vatara over control of madrasa