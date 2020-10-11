Narine reported for suspect bowling action again
Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 12:56 PM BdST
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine's bowling action has been reported again after Saturday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab, the league has said.
"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's suspected illegal bowling action policy," league authorities said in a statement after the match in Abu Dhabi.
The 32-year-old West Indies spinner would be put on a "warning list", it added.
Narine can continue to bowl in the tournament until he is reported again.
The bowling all-rounder was reported twice during the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014, following which Narine remodelled his action but the problem persisted.
He was subsequently reported again in the 2015 IPL and also after a one-day match against Sri Lanka that year.
He was reported again during the 2018 Pakistan Super League before being cleared to bowl.
The Twenty20 specialist returned 2-28 in Saturday's thrilling two-run victory, bowling a tight last over to earn praise from captain Dinesh Karthik.
"Sunil Narine stands up for us a lot of time," Karthik said. "He is calm. He is always looking to find the best way to contribute to the team."
