Afghan batsman Tarakai dies following road accident
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 05:31 PM BdST
Afghanistan top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries following a road accident last week, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.
"ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being..." the board tweeted.
Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.
Tarakai scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month.
