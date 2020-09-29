Bangladesh tour of New Zealand begins with ODIs in March
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2020 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 02:17 PM BdST
A day after Bangladesh's trip to Sri Lanka was postponed, the itinerary for the Tigers’ tour of New Zealand has been finalised.
The tour in March will comprise limited-overs games in the forms of three ODIs and T20Is each, respectively, according to a complete schedule revealed by the New Zealand cricket board on Tuesday.
The summer will be a busy one for the Kiwis as the West Indies, Pakistan and Australia are all scheduled to visit New Zealand, and the tight schedule will culminate with Tamim Iqbal and Co. travelling to the Island nation for a full limited-overs series.
Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the first ODI at Dunedin on Mar 13 with the last two 50-over encounters set for Mar 17 at Christchurch and Mar 20 at Wellington.
The opening game in the shortest format will be played on Mar 23 in Napier, the second in Auckland on Mar 26 and the final game at Hamilton on March 28.
The last tour of New Zealand by Tigers was cut short prematurely due to a terrorist attack on a mosque in Christchurch as the team flew back citing safety concerns.
A series against Pakistan will follow in December-January where the teams will play three T20Is and two Tests before clashing with their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in five 20-over encounters.
The New Zealand board also finalised their domestic Twenty-20 tournament Super Smash which will kick off on Dec 24.
