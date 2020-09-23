Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury contracts COVID-19

The rest of the 27-man skill camp have tested negative after their samples were collected on Tuesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abu Jayed is currently in isolation under board’s care, the BCB’s chief physician Debashis Chowdhury stated.

“He will receive treatment in isolation as per guidelines and will undergo further tests in due course,” he added.

Nicknamed Rahi, Abu Jayed has been part of the Test squad for his consistency in performances for quite some time.

After debuting in red-ball cricket in 2018, he has taken nine wickets in 24 matches.

Earlier, batsman Saif Hasan had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first phase of check-up ahead of the tour to Sri Lanka while all the players of the squad tested negative in the second phase.

The BCB put 10 members of the squad in isolation as some of them, including Abu Jayed, had developed symptoms of coronavirus infection.