ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction

The news of his enlistment on LPL auction on Friday raised some eyebrows as the auction is scheduled to be held on Oct 1 while the ban on Shakib is expected to end on Oct 28.

There is no problem if Shakib stays away from direct cricketing activities during the period of his ban, ICC’s Media and Communications Manager Rajshekhar Rao told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of Bangladesh Cricket Board, said Shakib’s case was beyond their jurisdiction.

“Shakib has been keeping in touch with ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit of ICC). He may be communicating with them. Other players who are interested in playing the tournament have not informed us yet anything officially,” he added.

Some other Bangladeshi cricketers, including Tamim Iqbal, will reportedly play the tournament.

LPL will be held from Nov 14 to Dec 6 with five franchise teams. Each team can take six foreign players.

The ICC banned him from the game for a year and slapped another year of suspended sanction in October 2019 saying he had failed to report “corrupt approaches on numerous occasions”, which is a breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.