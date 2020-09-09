Prolific Malan replaces Pakistan's Azam at top of T20I rankings
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 05:31 PM BdST
England's Dawid Malan has leapfrogged Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the best Twenty20 international batsman in the world, based on the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.
Malan, 33, enjoyed a fruitful series against Australia, scoring 66, 44 and 21 in three games to guide England to a 2-1 series victory.
The Yorkshire batsman, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Azam, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who amassed 125 runs in the series, remains third.
Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also made strides in the rankings, with Bairstow moving up three spots to reach a career-best 19 and Buttler rising from 40 to 28 after scoring 121 runs in two matches.
Australia, who had slipped to second in the T20 team rankings after falling 2-0 down in the series, regained top spot after defeating England by five wickets in the final match on Tuesday.
The two sides will lock horns in a three-match one-day international series starting Friday.
- Tigers’ Saif tests positive
- England's Buttler to miss third T20 after leaving 'bubble'
- Buttler fires England to series win
- England beat Australia in T20 thriller
- Harbhajan pulls out of IPL
- Hafeez steers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
- Zampa replaces Richardson in RCB
- Ganguly says COVID-19 is a ‘small bump’
Most Read
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested over death of Sushant Singh Rajput
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- ‘Kill all you see’: In a first, Myanmar soldiers tell of Rohingya slaughter
- Bangladesh issues guidelines to prepare for primary school reopening
- Veteran actor KS Firoz dies of COVID-19 at 76
- Power outage in Mymensingh division as national grid substation catches fire
- AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern
- Facebook appoints Sabhanaz Rashid Diya as public policy manager for Bangladesh
- Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka