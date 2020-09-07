Buttler masterclass helps England to series-clinching win over Australia
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2020 06:16 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 06:16 PM BdST
England beat Australia by six wickets in the second Twenty20 match as opening batsman Jos Buttler anchored the run chase to help the home side clinch the three-match series in Southampton on Sunday.
Set a target of 158 to win, Buttler remained unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes, as England won with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
"When Jos Buttler is in the form he is, he's one of the best players in the world," England skipper Eoin Morgan told BBC.
England lost opener Jonny Bairstow early when he hit his own stumps trying to pull Mitchell Starc but Buttler and Dawid Malan (42) kept the scoreboard ticking with an 87-run stand before spinner Ashton Agar had Malan caught in the deep.
Tom Banton and Morgan fell cheaply but all-rounder Moeen Ali came in and relieved the pressure with a six and a four in the penultimate over to change the equation before Buttler smashed the winning runs with a six down the ground.
Australia were held to 157-7 after Jofra Archer and Mark Wood struck in their first overs to remove David Warner for a duck and Alex Carey (2) respectively while Steve Smith was run out for 10 with a direct hit from Morgan.
Aaron Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) stitched together a 49-run partnership while Glenn Maxwell scored a quick-fire 26 off 18 balls to give Australia a respectable total to defend.
England can leapfrog Australia and take top spot in the T20 rankings if they win the final match and sweep the series 3-0 on Tuesday.
- England's Buttler to miss third T20 after leaving 'bubble'
- Buttler fires England to series win
- England beat Australia in T20 thriller
- Harbhajan pulls out of IPL
- Hafeez steers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
- Zampa replaces Richardson in RCB
- Ganguly says COVID-19 is a ‘small bump’
- Root left out of England T20 squad for Australia
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- Give the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward, urges Saima Wazed
- Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Janata tops government-run banks with bad debts as their default loan stacks up to Tk 410bn
- Prothom Alo editor sued in Tk 1bn libel suit for ‘defaming’ ex-minister MK Alamgir
- India reports more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in another daily record
- AL picks Monirul for Dhaka-5, Helal for Naogaon-6 by-polls
- Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge