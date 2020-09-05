Indian spinner Harbhajan pulls out of IPL
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2020 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2020 01:33 PM BdST
Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Friday.
Harbhajan is the second Chennai player to withdraw from the tournament after all-rounder Suresh Raina last week pulled out due to personal reasons too.
The 40-year-old Harbhajan helped Mumbai Indians win three titles before joining Chennai in 2018, where he took 23 wickets in the last two seasons.
"Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times," CSK said in a statement on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1301846713230077953) without naming a replacement.
This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament starts on Sep 19.
- England beat Australia in T20 thriller
- Hafeez steers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
- Zampa replaces Richardson in RCB
- Ganguly says COVID-19 is a ‘small bump’
- Root left out of England T20 squad for Australia
- Morgan leads England to win in record chase v Pakistan
- CSK members catch COVID-19
- Radford is BCB HP head coach
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Dozens of worshippers burnt as six ACs explode in Bangladesh mosque
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Near-fatal attack on UNO was a ‘burglary’, RAB says after arresting three suspects
- 11 dead after multiple ACs explode in Narayanganj mosque
- Japan adds Bangladesh and India to 'China exit' subsidy destinations
- Results of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine produced antibody response
- Messi reluctantly staying at Barcelona after all
- Lake of red Shapla, a burgeoning tourist attraction
- Two Jubo League leaders arrested, expelled over attack on UNO Wahida
- As COVID-19 vaccine race heats up, Bangladesh keeps its options open