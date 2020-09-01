Pandemic is a minor setback in life: Sourav Ganguly

This year’s edition will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates starting on Sep 19 after a delay with the country grappling over the virus crisis.

Teams have already touched down in the gulf country and begun training while the news of 13 players of the Chennai Super Kings or CSK contracting the infection has added to the buzz around the IPL.

The former India captain, however, remains indifferent towards all this while speaking at an online lecture as part of the ''Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series'' organised by a private university of India.

"This is just a virus which is already weakening and we will hopefully get past it. These are small bumps in our life, and we have to get past it,” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“We could have easily avoided the IPL, but then, that's what we humans are and that's why we have survived all the difficult times.”

"It is only because mankind, people like you and me, and all of us in this discussion have the mental mindset to say ‘hey listen if people are pushing us to the wall, we will find a way back and get life normal’. I think that is important," he added.

Ganguly asserted that holding the IPL now complements the thought.

"It is actually an effort to bring life back to normal. This will go on for another five-six months till the vaccine comes and I am sure everything then will be back to normal."

The stands will be empty as part of the measures against the spread of the virus and that, according to Ganguly, is a positive.

"Crowds will watch it on television. [The broadcasters] are actually expecting the highest rating of IPL this season because they believe if [people] don't turn up in the ground, they will be actually watching on their television sets," he said.