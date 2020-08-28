India player, members of Chennai Super Kings test positive for COVID-19
Multiple members of Chennai Super Kings, including an India player, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai ahead of the Indian Premier League in the United
Arab Emirates, cricket websites say.
ESPNcricinfo said on Friday the number of infected CSK members was at least 10.
The team landed in Dubai on Aug 21. Upon completion of the mandatory six-day quarantine, they were supposed to start training from Friday.
But after the members tested positive, CSK have extended their quarantine period, Cricbuzz reported.
Some of the teams have already started training while the others are set to begin soon, with the exception of CSK.
As per the IPL Standard Operating Procedures, all people associated with the tournament would undergo a test upon arrival in the UAE.
This would be followed by tests on days 1, 3 and 5 of their quarantine period at the team hotel, and only after testing negative in all three would the players be allowed to train.
The Super Kings, before their arrival in the UAE, had held a five-day training camp in Chennai.
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur were all part of the camp, as was bowling coach L Balaji, according to Cricbuzz.
The 53-day tournament will be played across three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- with the final scheduled on Nov 10 after the launch on Sep 19.
It is not the first time that the eight-team competition will be held outside India.
The 2009 edition took place in South Africa as it coincided with India’s elections and the UAE hosted the early matches of the eight-team tournament five years later for the same reason.
