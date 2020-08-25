IPL bubble breach will have strong consequences, Bangalore warn players
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 03:03 PM BdST
Any wilful breach of the bio-secure bubble at this year's Indian Premier League by any Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player could jeopardise the tournament and will have "strong consequences" for him, the IPL team have said.
Strict COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for the eight-team tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 after being shifted out of a pandemic-hit India.
"We have a document that the BCCI (Indian cricket board) has written which is basically a part of your contract," RCB team director Mike Hesson said in their first virtual team meeting on Monday, a video of which was posted on the team's website.
In case of an accidental breach, the former New Zealand head coach said, the player would be put in isolation for a week and must clear multiple COVID-19 tests before being allowed back in.
"If there is a breach of bio-bubble and if it's a wilful act then it becomes a contractual issue between the player and RCB. It will be dealt with very seriously," Hesson said.
"So, there will be strong consequences if players choose to do that. Every player from every team will need to sign a document which basically explains the consequences around that," he said.
England speedster Jofra Archer missed a test match on disciplinary grounds last month following an unauthorised detour to his home while travelling from Southampton to Manchester.
Welcoming his team mates in Dubai, RCB captain Virat Kohli said one mistake could potentially derail the whole tournament.
"I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised because one mistake from any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us would want to do that," Kohli said in comments posted on the team's website.
