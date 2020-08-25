Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh appoint Craig McMillan as batting consultant for Sri Lanka tour

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Aug 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 07:29 PM BdST

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has landed the job of batting consultant to Bangladesh team for the tour of Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board made the decision on Tuesday after former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie relinquished the role earlier this week citing family reasons.

Having featured for the Black Caps for a decade, McMillan had scored over 8,000 international runs in Tests, ODIs and T20s.

After retirement, McMillan worked as New Zealand’s batting and fielding coach from 2014 to 2019.

He also has coaching experiences with Canterbury, Middlesex and Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three Test matches in October-November this year.

McMillan will join the team during its pre-tour camp in Sri Lanka, BCB said in an announcement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.