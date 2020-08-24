Frustration for England and Anderson as Pakistan dig in
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Aug 2020 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 24 Aug 2020 10:18 PM BdST
Pakistan’s openers frustrated England on the fourth morning of the third Test as they reached 41 without loss in their second innings, having been forced to follow on.
Abid Ali was 22 not out and Shan Masood was on 13 as Pakistan remained 269 runs shy of making England bat again.
Rain forced an early lunch break, although the forecast for Southampton is more encouraging for the rest of the day as England aim to wrap up a 2-0 series victory.
A scrappy morning in the field for England was summed up when James Anderson, who is two wickets short of becoming the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets, saw wicket keeper Jos Buttler fail to pouch a routine catch in his third over when Masood edged the ball outside off stump.
It is the fourth time in the match Anderson that has been deprived of a wicket due to a dropped catch.
England also gifted Pakistan four overthrows early on, while Ollie Pope left the field after appearing to hurt his shoulder making a scrambling stop near the boundary rope.
Pakistan’s openers are hoping to give their side a chance of avoiding an innings defeat, having been bowled out for 273 on Sunday in reply to England’s 583-8 declared, in which Zak Crawley made 267.
- Ali keeps England at bay
- England heap misery on Pakistan
- McKenzie resigns as Bangladesh batting consultant
- Test players left out of England T20 squad against Pakistan
- England, Pakistan draw 2nd Test
- Former India opener Chauhan dies
- Dhoni quits international cricket
- Tigers returning to cricket on Oct 24
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- Bayern edge PSG 1-0 to claim Champions League
- Ex-Teknaf OC Pradip is accused of documenting bribes as his wife’s wealth
- Padma Bridge workers asked not to share its photos, info on social media
- Neymar finally grows up
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- Bangladesh parliamentary committee questions India FS Shringla’s ‘unofficial’ visit
- Bangladesh plans to open antigen tests for COVID-19
- Bangladesh govt reminds employees not to speak to media without permission