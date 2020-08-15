'Consider me as retired', says India's Dhoni
Published: 15 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday in a cryptic message posted on Instagram.
Dhoni, who turned 39 in July, quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played a limited overs match for India since taking a break after the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.
"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on Instagram with a video montage which had images from his 15-year international career.
As captain, Dhoni led India to the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup title in 2007 and he repeated the feat at the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2011.
Dhoni ends his ODI career having played 350 matches, scoring 10,773 runs and effecting 444 dismissals. He holds the record for most dismissals in T20 internationals with 91 in 98 matches.
He also captains the Chennai Super Kings in the franchise-based T20 Indian Premier League but did not specify if he has retired from all cricket.
