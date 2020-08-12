Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh returning to international cricket with Sri Lanka series from Oct 24

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Aug 2020 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 09:29 PM BdST

Bangladesh are returning to international cricket with the three-Test series in Sri Lanka from Oct 24 after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tigers played their last match, a T20 against Zimbabwe, at home on Mar 11, days before the first COVID-19 cases were detected in the country.

The Test series in Sri Lanka was originally scheduled for July-August.

Akram Khan, the chief of Bangladesh Cricket Board’s operations committee, briefed the media about the latest decision after a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said they were planning to begin the training for the series in September. The Tigers will also practise in Sri Lanka for at least 20 days before the series.

They are likely to undergo coronavirus tests several times in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have proposed Colombo as the venue and Akram appeared happy with it. “The facilities, including hospitals, are good in Colombo,” he said.

The former captain thinks the Tigers will face a “big challenge” in Sri Lanka as they have not played a game in months.

