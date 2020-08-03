IPL in UAE from Sept 19 pending government clearances: BCCI
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2020 08:58 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 08:58 AM BdST
This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place, subject to government clearances, between Sept 19 to Nov 10 in three "bio-secure" venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.
The Twenty20 league was originally scheduled to begin in late March but had to be put off because of the COVID-19 crisis, leaving the BCCI staring at a potential $534 million loss in revenue.
The postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia because of the pandemic, however, threw a lifeline to the Twenty20 league boasting most of the big names in contemporary cricket.
There, however, were no realistic chances of hosting it this year in India, currently the third worst affected country in the world with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths.
"...the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement after the league's Governing Council meeting.
The board also discussed standard operating procedures, he said, "including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct of IPL 2020 season."
Cricket boards in the UAE and Sri Lanka had offered to host the popular eight-team league.
The 2009 edition of the franchise-based competition coincided with India's elections and was held in South Africa.
The UAE hosted the early matches of the tournament five years later for the same reason.
During the playoff week of the 53-day tournament, the IPL governing council decided on Sunday, the Women's T20 Challenge will take place in UAE featuring four matches among three teams.
"A meeting with the franchises will be called shortly," Shah added.
- BCCI hopes for IPL in UAE from Sept 19
- Broad grabs 500th wicket
- ICC discussing fate of World Test Championship
- Broad puts England in control
- Bangladesh mull rescheduling Sri Lanka tour
- Stokes dethrones Holder as top Test allrounder
- Root hails ‘Mr Incredible’ Stokes
- Australia welcomes ‘clarity’ of T20 WC decision
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Government reconstitutes committee to probe police killing of ex-army major
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh
- 20 policemen removed over killing of ex-army major at Cox’s Bazar checkpoint
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- Bangladesh counts 886 new virus cases, lowest since May 9, as sample collection slows
- India's Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised
- Dhaka did not empty out as coronavirus stops usual Eid holiday exodus
- Government opens probe into police killing of ex-army officer in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh aims to revive pandemic-hit tourism