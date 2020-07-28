Broad grabs 500th Test wicket as England on brink of victory

Broad joined an elite club as the West Indies lost three wickets in a rain affected morning session, needing to survive the day with only five wickets left. They have been set an imposing target of 399 to win with the series level at 1-1.

After rain washed out play on Monday, West Indies resumed under cloudy skies at 10-2 and Broad did not take long to continue his heroics as he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket for 19.

The 34-year-old Broad had taken the last four wickets of West Indies' first innings and the first three of their second innings in a dominant performance capped by reaching the 500 wicket milestone – only the seventh Test cricketer to do so.

Brathwaite and Shai Hope added 39 runs to the overnight tally, during which there was a brief 15-minute delay because of rain.

Brathwaite was also the 500th Test victim of James Anderson at Lords three years ago, serving up a unique double for England's most successful bowling duo.

Anderson opened the bowling with Broad on Tuesday but it was Chris Woakes who took the next two wickets.

He had Hope caught for 31 by Broad after a wild swing which made the ball go straight up into the air.

Shamarh Brooks followed soon after as he got an inside edge and was caught behind for 22.

Roston Case (5) and Jermaine Blackwood (3) will resume after lunch, which was called 20 minutes early because of rain.

More patchy rain was predicted for Tuesday, offering West Indies a chance of being saved by the weather and drawing the Test, which means they will retain the Wisden Trophy.