Stokes puts England in charge against Windies
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2020 03:34 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 03:34 AM BdST
A grafting century from Dom Sibley and an increasingly belligerent one by Ben Stokes put England in control on Day Two of the second Test against West Indies on Friday.
Opener Sibley completed his second Test century shortly before lunch, eventually falling for 120, while Stokes cut loose after it before going for 176 as England declared on 469-9.
Sam Curran trapped West Indies opener John Campbell lbw for 12 in a tricky session before stumps to leave the visitors on 32-1 -- 437 runs in arrears.
England began the day on 207-3 with Sibley and Stokes well set after coming together on Thursday with the hosts on 80-3.
They had to dig in before lunch with the ball swinging and added only 57 to their overnight score before the interval.
His marathon innings came to an end when he was caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of spinner Roston Chase, who ended up with five wickets.
Sibley faced 372 balls and struck only five boundaries and his 260-run fourth-wicket partnership with Stokes was England's highest on home soil for nine years.
STOKES TON
Stokes reached his 10th, and slowest, Test century shortly after lunch but then immediately went on the attack with some majestic hitting to all corners of the ground.
The all rounder struck 17 fours and two sixes, one of them a magnificent shot over the long-on rope off Joseph.
Stokes was dismissed by Roach, getting a nick behind to Shane Dowrich when attempting a reverse slap.
Chase, who bowled an unbroken spell from the last over before lunch, ended with five for 172 off 44 overs but West Indies captain Jason Holder, whose only wicket was that of Buttler, may now regret choosing to bowl first.
Stokes, back as Joe Root's vice-captain after leading the team in the first Test, said he was happy to show another side to his batting.
"Being an instinctive player is great but there's time in the past where I've let how I'm playing at the time affect me, thinking I can play some big shots and I'd be alright," he said.
"I was more buzzing that I faced 300 balls than I was when I got to my hundred, that's something I never thought I'd be capable of doing."
England are trying to level the series after losing the opener at Southampton last week.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh President Hamid loses brother to COVID-19
- US arrests suspect in grisly killing of tech CEO Fahim Saleh
- Dr Sabrina placed on fresh two-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Emajuddin Ahmed, a political scientist and ex-VC of Dhaka University, dies at 88
- Dr Sabrina was on chairman's salary at scam-tainted JKG Health Care
- NBR moves to freeze bank accounts of Shahed, Sabrina
- Four of a family found dead in Tangail
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- No one knows what Thailand is doing right, but so far, it’s working
- Bangladesh reports 51 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 200,000