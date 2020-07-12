Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first Test
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 11:16 PM BdST
Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.
Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37) to revive their hopes before skipper Jason Holder and John Campbell steadied the ship to guide the visitors home.
West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second and third Tests to be held in Manchester without fans present in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, England resumed their second innings on 284-8 and were bowled out for 313. West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with 5-75.
