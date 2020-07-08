Ganguly to pit wits against Indian fans in fantasy competition
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2020 04:19 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 04:19 AM BdST
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will don the selector's hat when he picks his best 11 players from the England and West Indies squads for a fantasy cricket competition ahead of the first test in Southampton on Wednesday.
International cricket, which ground to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return when England host West Indies in three test matches beginning with the clash at the Ageas Bowl.
Ganguly will create his own fantasy team for each of the three test matches and lock horns with cricket enthusiasts from all over India as part of the 'Beat the Expert' contest, the brainchild of fantasy sports platform My11Circle.
"It's great that live cricket is back and two great teams will be battling it out on the cricket field," said Ganguly, who captained India in 49 tests.
"I am excited to put my thinking cap on again and make my fantasy team on My11Circle to play with cricket enthusiasts from all over India. Stay safe and enjoy the game."
- Do it your way: Root urges Stokes
- Staging IPL abroad only a last resort: BCCI
- England name Bess in Windies opener
- Windies must draw on Headingley spirit: Simmons
- ‘No reason to doubt integrity of 2011 WC final’
- Cricket’s new normal faces acid test
- Australia drops Dukes ball from Sheffield Shield
- Simmons’ job safe despite calls for sacking: Windies
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh decides to import rice as prices surge in pandemic
- Bangladesh playback legend Andrew Kishore could be ‘number one’ in Bollywood: Linu Billah
- Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week due to coronavirus
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- Bangladesh shuts down hospital, hunts for owner over ‘fake’ COVID-19 test reports
- Six activists of JSS faction die in Bandarban armed attack
- Bangladesh reports 3,027 new virus cases, death toll hits 2,151
- Ambassador Kalam will be investigated if Kuwait brings allegation against him, says minister
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’