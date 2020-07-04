Bess named in England squad for first Windies Test, Moeen left out
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2020 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 06:57 PM BdST
Spinner Dom Bess was named in England’s 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies and there was no place for Moeen Ali among nine reserves, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.
All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead England in the match, which will begin at the Ageas Bowl Southampton on Wednesday in a bio-secure environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moeen announced in September he was taking a break from Test cricket after losing out on a central contract for the longest format but he was included in a 30-man training group.
But the ECB opted to go with off-spinner Bess, who grabbed his first five-wicket Test haul against South Africa in January.
Fellow spinner Jack Leach is among the reserves for the opening game of the three-match series. All-rounder Sam Curran, who was cleared to resume training after testing negative for COVID-19, was also placed on stand-by.
Regular skipper Joe Root will miss the first Test to be at the birth of his second child.
The second and third Tests will be played in Manchester.
England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.
- Australia drops Dukes ball from Sheffield Shield
- Simmons’ job safe despite calls for sacking: Windies
- West Indies great Weekes dies
- Root to miss first Windies Test
- Six Pakistan players cleared for England tour
- Pakistan bid to burst England’s bubble
- New Zealand tour of Bangladesh postponed
- Pakistan trio contract virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
- Minister blames BJMC for jute industry woes