Root to miss first West Indies Test, Stokes to captain England
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2020 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 09:22 PM BdST
England captain Joe Root will miss the first Test of their three-match series against West Indies to attend the birth of his child, with Ben Stokes set to take the reins in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
The first Test is scheduled to begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl and Root will leave England’s training camp on Wednesday to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week.
Root will also miss England’s three-day warm-up match that begins on Wednesday.
With the series being held in a biosecure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old will have to undergo a seven-day self-isolation period at home before joining the England squad ahead of the second Test at Old Trafford on July 13.
“If you look at Alastair Cook he was destined to be captain after Andrew Strauss and Root was destined to be captain after Cook, you know who the next one will be when one is coming towards the end of his career,” he said on Monday.
“If I’m being honest, I’m not one of those who people would necessarily associate with being next England captain. But I am looking forward to the opportunity of doing it.”
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
- EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries, Bangladesh excluded
- Bangladesh offices to operate on limited scale until Aug 3
- Divers find another dead man in Buriganga launch capsize; toll rises to 33