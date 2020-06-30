Root to miss first West Indies Test, Stokes to captain England

The first Test is scheduled to begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl and Root will leave England’s training camp on Wednesday to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week.

Root will also miss England’s three-day warm-up match that begins on Wednesday.

With the series being held in a biosecure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old will have to undergo a seven-day self-isolation period at home before joining the England squad ahead of the second Test at Old Trafford on July 13.

“If you look at Alastair Cook he was destined to be captain after Andrew Strauss and Root was destined to be captain after Cook, you know who the next one will be when one is coming towards the end of his career,” he said on Monday.

“If I’m being honest, I’m not one of those who people would necessarily associate with being next England captain. But I am looking forward to the opportunity of doing it.”