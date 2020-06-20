Home > Sport > Cricket

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 04:38 PM BdST

Iconic cricketer and Narail-2 MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

After suffering from a fever, headache and sore throat for a few days, Mashrafe got tested for the coronavirus infection and the result came back positive on Saturday, he told bdnews24.com.

Mashrafe's wife and mother-in-law are also infected with the coronavirus. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. The former Bangladesh ODI captain said he had not come into contact with either of them.

However, he had visited his constituency twice to take part in relief efforts since the coronavirus outbreak began in Bangladesh on Mar 8. But he made his last visit there a while ago and went into 14-day quarantine upon returning to Dhaka.

Mashrafe is currently isolating at home although he isn't afflicted with anything other than a fever and body ache.

