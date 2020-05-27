Preparations continue for T20 World Cup this year – ICC
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2020 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 11:04 PM BdST
The International Cricket Council has told Reuters it is continuing preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year as planned and denied reports on Wednesday that a decision had been taken to postpone the event.
Related Stories
Media reports in India said ICC members had come to an understanding that this year's event would be pushed back to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ICC board is to meet on Thursday to discuss several issues related to the pandemic and its members will also address the fate of the World Cup, which is due to be played at stadiums around Australia from Oct 18 to Nov 15.
"This is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be taken in due course."
Australia has been among the most successful nations in containing the spread of the new coronavirus but travel restrictions remain in place with several state and territory borders still closed.
A Cricket Australia spokeswoman told Reuters she was unaware of any decision being taken to postpone the World Cup.
The Indian cricket board (BCCI), which is set to host the following edition of the tournament in 2021, is keeping a close eye on developments as a postponement could open up a window for this year's Indian Premier League.
The lucrative franchise-based tournament, which was supposed to start at the end of March, had to be postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic and the BCCI could see a $530 million dip in revenue if it fails to find another window for the competition.
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins told reporters on Wednesday that the IPL would be a great stand-in if the World Cup was postponed.
"You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I'm sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket," he added.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Fire kills five patients at coronavirus unit of United Hospital
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31