Home > Sport > Cricket

Sri Lanka suspends fast bowler Madushanka after heroin arrest

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 May 2020 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2020 07:04 PM BdST

Sri Lanka fast bowler Shehan Madushanka has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect after he was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old took a hat-trick in his first One-Day International against Bangladesh in January, 2018, in Dhaka and played two more Twenty20 internationals on that tour before being sidelined with injuries.

He was caught with 2.7 grams of heroin by police on Saturday and then remanded in custody till June 2, Sri Lanka police said.

"The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Madushanka's representatives could not be reached for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.