Shahid Afridi wins auction to buy Mushfiqur’s bat to aid the poor amid coronavirus crisis

The former Pakistan allrounder came out winner in an auction for the bat, which began on Saturday, with a bid of USD 20,000, which is almost Tk 1.7 million.

Afridi brought the bat in the name of his foundation which has been providing aid to people in different corners of Pakistan amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The veteran Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batsman floated his favourite bat, which registered his 200 in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka in 2013, up for auction to help out the poor suffering in times of the coronavirus crisis.

“I am a huge fan of Afridi from way before. We played on the same team in Bangladesh Premier League… we also spoke during the Pakistan Super League and we have a good understanding,” the 32-year-old Bangladeshi said.

“His foundation has been at it for a long time. He is providing support in Pakistan and outside even during the coronavirus crisis. I am honoured that a renowned individual like him has helped out.

“We will try to send out the money for the poor through different sources as soon as possible. We are doing our best. I hope all those who are able will get involved in helping others.”

The bidding was suspended twice due to fake bidders.

“I condemn those who made fake bids in such a great work. They have not only smeared my name, they have tarnished the image of Bangladesh cricket and the country,” Mushfiqur added.

Mushfiqur has extended special thanks to his fellow teammate and Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal for his support and negotiation with Afridi in this auction.