Home > Sport > Cricket

Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne praises Arthur, eyes top-four rank

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 11:50 PM BdST

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne lauded the impact of new coach Mickey Arthur on Sunday and said his side must target a top-four spot in the world rankings for both the Test and 50-over formats.

South African Mickey Arthur was appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach on a two-year contract in December.

Former first class cricketer Arthur has previously been head coach with the national teams of South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

“Mickey is a no nonsense cool bloke with loads of experience to back him and his brand,” Karunaratne told Sri Lanka Cricket.

“At the international level, planning and role clarity is a norm. What is very important is the belief he has instilled among us in his own and subtle way. It sure helped and the results always speak for itself.”

Since Arthur’s appointment, Sri Lanka lost a two-Test series in Pakistan before defeating Zimbabwe at home. They are currently ranked fifth in the format.

The team languish at eighth in one-day internationals but managed to defeat a dangerous West Indies side 3-0 in their last series before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Rankings is the key word. I’d say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI cricket, but Test cricket as well,” Karunaratne, 32, said.

“That would indirectly mean semi-finalists to say the least and you are perhaps two games away from the plum. There onwards, it’s anybody’s guess and if you do well on your day you could end up being World Champs.”

Test captain Karunaratne was himself handed an olive branch to resurrect his limited-overs career and lead the side in ODI cricket when he was brought back last year ahead of the 50-over World Cup in England for the first time since 2015.

The top-order batsman found success with the willow but was unable to lead his side into the last four of the competition.

Karunaratne is, however, positive about the future.

“The boys and the respective squads are enjoying their cricket and that makes my job that much easier,” he said.

“If you like what you are doing and the environment to do so is conducive, the balance at this level of sport becomes that much more beneficial.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Afghanistan's Samiullah Shinwarai (L) and Shafiqullah Shafaq celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Shuvagoto Hom Chowdhury during their gold medal cricket match at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Shafaq slapped 6-year ban

Shakib, Mushfiqur pair up to provide aid

ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Closed door games against India might help Australia: Khawaja

England cricket captain Joe Root looks on during a news conference ahead of the two Test cricket matches against Sri Lanka for the ICC World Test Championship in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Restarting game should not compromise quality: Root

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Magic of playing in packed stadiums will be missed: Kohli

Tamim hosts Tigers on Facebook live

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara speaks during a news conference in Colombo Jun 27, 2015. REUTERS/FILE

MCC to extend chairman Sangakkara's term

Australia topple India in Test rankings

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.