Tamim chats live on Facebook, Instagram with ODI teammates to keep spirits up

The 30-year-old opening batsman was appointed skipper for the 50-over format in March this year after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza stepped aside from the helm earlier that month after a successful five-year stint.

Tamim’s latest session featured pacers Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed while Nasir Hossain also appeared in conference call on Facebook live on Friday night.

He pinned his hopes on Taskin and Rubel, saying the fast bowlers have got ‘a lot to give’ to the team in the future. Taskin reminisced about his time serving ban for having an illegal bowling action.

Tamim invited Mushfiqur Rahim on Instagram on Monday night, followed by chat sessions with Mashrafe on Facebook and Mahmudullah on Instagram later.

Mashrafe reposed his faith in Tamim to lead the Tigers to more success. He said the left-handed opener was reluctant to take up the captaincy job earlier, but this time Bangladesh Cricket Board has found a way to convince him.

The former skipper sounded confident about Tamim's leadership off the field would allow him to shine in his new position as captain. He urged his successor to trust his ‘gut feeling’ as captain, be patient with the juniors, and expect the ride to be bumpy.

The live sessions showcase Tamim's drive to keep the team together in dire times as the conversations reminded fans of their fun-loving persona amid the ongoing crisis.

On a different note, they brought up the issue that many players live on their earnings from the Dhaka Premier League or DPL, which along with all other sports in the country is now suspended due to the lockdown. They hoped DPL would resume as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

There have been reports in the media of Tamim coming to the aid of 91 sportspersons who have seen their finances severely hit by the shutdown.

“I have been in sports for a long time but I have never seen a fellow sportsman help out athletes from so many disciplines at once. It wasn’t that he was trying to help well-known cases, but he tried to help anyone who has fallen on hard times due to this current situation. Tamim bhai came to the rescue of many families,” Mahfuza Khatun Shila, a Bangladeshi swimmer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo after receiving aid from Tamim.