Shakib’s Foundation and Mushfiqur jointly provide aid to poor in Bogura amid virus crisis

Shakib Al Hasan Foundation’s page on Facebook on Saturday announced the initiative, which has aided more than 350 families with food.

It is a reflection of their partnership on the cricket field, including the highest Test partnership for Bangladesh, highest runs in partnerships, highest numbers of centuries and fifties together.

“With many great partnerships on the pitch, Shakib Al Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim partnered through the Shakib Al Hasan Foundation and donated relief supplies to more than 350 families in critical need. Special thanks to the courageous ex Bogra Zilla School graduates,” the Facebook post read.

A video message from Mushfiqur, whose home town is Bogura, was published by the post on foundation’s Facebook page.

He said, “Shakib and I have had many wonderful partnerships on the field. But this one has to be the best one so far. Thanks to Shakib and Shakib Al Hasan Foundation.”

“With the help of this association, we have successfully aided more than 350 families in my home town Bogura. I want to thank specially to the ex-students of Bogura Zilla school whose assistance made this initiative possible. Insha Allah, I hope we will win this battle against the coronavirus together.”

Mushfiqur also announced to put his bat, which he wielded to crack the first-ever Test double century for Bangladesh in 2013 against Sri Lanka, on auction. The auction will be held by Pickaboo from Saturday night and will remain afloat for four days.

Earlier, Shakib, too, had put his bat – the one he used in the World Cup 2019 in England -- on auction. It was sold for BDT two million. Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar also put a ball and bat on auction to raise money and assist the poor amid the coronavirus crisis.

Tigers’ new ODI captain Tamim Iqbal also joined in the aid initiatives and helped out 91 disadvantaged athletes, who were financially hit due to the shutdown over the pandemic outbreak.