Home > Sport > Cricket

Restarting game should not compromise its quality, says Joe Root

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 May 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 11:16 PM BdST

England Test captain Joe Root is keen to play international cricket this summer but not by compromising on quality of the game or its intensity, the 29-year-old has said.

With professional cricket suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board or ECB is considering playing the series against West Indies and Pakistan behind closed doors.

“If the game is compromised, it shouldn’t be going ahead,” Root told Sky Sports.

“The game itself, the intensity it is played at - if you can’t play Test cricket at its absolute best we shouldn’t play it. It’s not a fair reflection of the sport.”

England’s home series against West Indies scheduled for June has been postponed while the inaugural ‘The Hundred’, which was to begin in July, has been moved to next year.

Root, like any professional cricketer, longed for international cricket but stressed public health was paramount.

“The guys are all missing playing and desperate to get back out there but safety is paramount for everyone involved. As soon as that is compromised, this can’t happen,” he said.

According to a Guardian report here ECB's plans to play in 'bio-secure' venues could keep the players away from their families for up to nine weeks.

Fast bowler Mark Wood said most players were fine with the idea after their chat with director of cricket Ashley Giles and the chief medical officer Nick Pierce.

“We trust what Ashley and the doctor are saying and if an environment is set up where it works then I think most players would trust that,” Wood said in a video conference.

“We are all willing as long as the environment and everybody - people working at the ground, management, cameramen - is safe.

“Everyone is desperate to get going and it would be good to get out there but the bigger picture is what is going on on the front line,” added the 30-year-old.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Magic of playing in packed stadiums will be missed: Kohli

Tamim hosts Tigers on Facebook live

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara speaks during a news conference in Colombo Jun 27, 2015. REUTERS/FILE

MCC to extend chairman Sangakkara's term

Australia topple India in Test rankings

Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah wave to a spitfire and hurricane from RAF Coningsby that fly over his house as part of celebration of his 100th birthday and a gesture of appreciation for his fundraising achievements for the NHS, in Bedfordshire, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS

Captain Tom made honorary member of England cricket team

Pakistan bans Akmal

File Photo

Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed

England players donate £0.5m

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.