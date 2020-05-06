Home > Sport > Cricket

MCC to extend chairman Sangakkara's term amid coronavirus crisis

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 May 2020 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 06:27 PM BdST

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be offered a one-year extension as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in the "extraordinary circumstances" resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCC said on Wednesday.

Sangakkara became the first non-British president of the MCC, the custodian of cricket's laws, when he took over in October last year.

The disruption caused by the outbreak prompted the MCC committee to offer the 42-year-old to continue until Sept 30, 2021, a motion likely to be approved in its June 24 annual general meeting.

"Whilst Presidents of MCC only normally serve for a twelve-month period, it is not unprecedented for longer terms to be introduced to respond to extraordinary circumstances," MCC said in a statement, citing the stints of Lord Hawke (1914-18) and Stanley Christopherson (1939-45).

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Australia topple India in Test rankings

Former British Army Officer Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah wave to a spitfire and hurricane from RAF Coningsby that fly over his house as part of celebration of his 100th birthday and a gesture of appreciation for his fundraising achievements for the NHS, in Bedfordshire, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS

Captain Tom made honorary member of England cricket team

Pakistan bans Akmal

File Photo

Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed

England players donate £0.5m

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 25, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Sport on TV can lift spirits: Morgan

Tendulkar donates $67,000 to India's coronavirus fight

27 cricketers join fight against virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.