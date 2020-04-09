Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:44 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have mutually decided to postpone a Test series due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.
Australia were scheduled to visit Bangladesh in June for a two-Test series as part of the ICC Test Championship.
The two boards will later decide on a new date for the series, the BCB said in a statement on Tuesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- England players donate, take pay cuts amid coronavirus shutdown
- Sport on TV can lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown: Morgan
- Tendulkar digs deep for India's coronavirus fight
- 27 Bangladesh cricketers pool fund to battle coronavirus
- BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears
- Pakistan postpones T20 league hours before semis in Lahore
- Bangladesh suspend tour of Pakistan
- Start of Indian Premier League Twenty20 postponed to April 15
- India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus
- Australia to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in June
Most Read
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader