Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:44 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have mutually decided to postpone a Test series due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Australia were scheduled to visit Bangladesh in June for a two-Test series as part of the ICC Test Championship.

The two boards will later decide on a new date for the series, the BCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

England players donate £0.5m

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 25, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Sport on TV can lift spirits: Morgan

Tendulkar digs deep for India's coronavirus fight

27 cricketers join fight against virus

BCB suspends cricket

Pakistan suspends T20 league hours before semis

Tigers postpone Pakistan tour

Start of IPL T20 postponed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.