BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:54 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board, or BCB, has suspended all forms of cricket in the country for an indefinite period amid coronavirus fears.
There is no realistic possibility of cricket returning to the fields until April 15, said BCB President Nazmul Hassan.
More to follow
