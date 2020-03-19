Home > Sport > Cricket

BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:54 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, or BCB, has suspended all forms of cricket in the country for an indefinite period amid coronavirus fears.

There is no realistic possibility of cricket returning to the fields until April 15, said BCB President Nazmul Hassan.
 

The board president made the announcement at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.


 
