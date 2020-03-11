Bangladesh opt to bowl first in final T20 against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 06:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the final match of the T20 series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka.
The Tigers are looking to sweep the 2-match series after posting a comprehensive 48-run win in the first game.
They have made three changes to the line-up for Wednesday with seamer Hasan Mahmud winning his first cap.
Teams
Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (capt), Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud
Zimbabwe XI: Tinashe Kamunhukanmwe, Bredan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu, Charlton Tshuma
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
