Australia to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in June

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Mar 2020 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 09:53 PM BdST

Australia will tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in June ahead of their limited overs tour in England, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The first Test will be played from June 11 in Chattogram while the second Test will be played from June 19 in Dhaka, with 120 points up for grabs in the World Test Championship.

Australia are second in the Championship standings with 296 points, behind leaders India, while Bangladesh have yet to open their account.

The last time Australia toured Bangladesh, the series ended 1-1.

After the Bangladesh series, Australia visit Scotland for a one-off Twenty20 at the end of June before visiting England for three T20 matches and three one-day internationals in July.

