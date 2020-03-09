Soumya, Mustafizur propel Bangladesh to 48-run win against Zimbabwe in T20 opener

Chasing 201 for a win, the visitors were bundled out for 152 with leg spinner Aminul Islam also chipping in with three wickets in Dhaka on Monday.



Earlier, opener Liton Das continued his rich vein of form from the ODIs to smash a quickfire 59 before a 62-run blitz, including 5 sixes, from Soumya propelled the Tigers to 200 runs.