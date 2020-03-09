Home > Sport > Cricket

Soumya, Mustafizur propel Bangladesh to 48-run win against Zimbabwe in T20 opener

  Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 09:55 PM BdST

A swashbuckling half-century by Soumya Sarkar and three wickets each from Mustafizur Rahman have guided Bangladesh to a resounding 48-run victory against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I.

Chasing 201 for a win, the visitors were bundled out for 152 with leg spinner Aminul Islam also chipping in with three wickets in Dhaka on Monday.

Earlier, opener Liton Das continued his rich vein of form from the ODIs to smash a quickfire 59 before a 62-run blitz, including 5 sixes, from Soumya propelled the Tigers to 200 runs.

