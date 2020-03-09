Soumya, Mustafizur propel Bangladesh to 48-run win against Zimbabwe in T20 opener
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 09:55 PM BdST
A swashbuckling half-century by Soumya Sarkar and three wickets each from Mustafizur Rahman have guided Bangladesh to a resounding 48-run victory against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I.
Chasing 201 for a win, the visitors were bundled out for 152 with leg spinner Aminul Islam also chipping in with three wickets in Dhaka on Monday.
Earlier, opener Liton Das continued his rich vein of form from the ODIs to smash a quickfire 59 before a 62-run blitz, including 5 sixes, from Soumya propelled the Tigers to 200 runs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tamim succeeds Mashrafe as captain of Bangladesh in ODIs
- Bangladesh bat first in final ODI against Zimbabwe
- Teammates react emotionally as Mashrafe quits captaincy
- Nasum new face in T20I as Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe matches
- Pakistan reschedules OD at Bangladesh’s request
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe
- England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to biggest victory in first ODI against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Dhaka stocks in freefall, key index extends losses for fourth day
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Hasina advises citizens to avoid crowds amid coronavirus fears
- Italy locks down millions as its coronavirus deaths jump by 133
- A woman’s struggle to shelter sex workers' children – and shape their future