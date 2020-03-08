Tamim succeeds Mashrafe as captain of Bangladesh in ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board made the announcement on Sunday after Mashrafe stepped aside as skipper in the last match against Zimbabwe on last Friday.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan did not say how long Tamim’s contract as captain will run.

While announcing his retirement as captain last Thursday, Mashrafe, the Tigers’ most successful ODI captain, said Bangladesh must keep the 2023 World Cup in sight while selecting the new skipper.

Captaincy is not something new to Tamim. He had led the team when Mashrafe had been sidelined with injuries in the three-match series in Sri Lanka following the World Cup last year. The Tigers lost all the matches.

He led the team in a Test match against New Zealand in 2017 when the then Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was out with injury.

Making his debut in 2007, the left-handed opening batsman had also worked as vice-captain twice. He has also skippered in domestic cricket.