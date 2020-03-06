Teammates react emotionally as Mashrafe quits captaincy
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 04:37 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 04:37 AM BdST
Teammates have reacted emotionally to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s announcement to step aside from captaincy.
The Bangladesh One-Day International skipper made the announcement in Sylhet on Thursday, making the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe his last game as captain.
Here is how some of the Tigers reacted:
Mushfiqur Rahim
There will be no replacement for Mashrafe Bhai. Besides, I will say, Mashrafe Bhai is family. He isn’t our big brother only, but he has become part of us as well. We will miss him very much as captain.
He has changed our team radically after becoming the skipper. Not only on the field but off it as well. [Of course] I will miss him a lot. I hope he continues playing as long as he can. It tastes different to play with him or under his captaincy. I hope, he will be able to give Bangladesh a lot more in the future.
Mahmudullah
When Mashrafe Bhai was the skipper, I enjoyed the time with him as whatever you may call him - a brother, friend or captain. He played as a captain for about six years. He also achieved many successes. I wish him the best for his future and undoubtedly he is a legend of Bangladesh.
Tamim Iqbal
It is difficult to depict Mashrafe Bhai in such a short time. No cricketer, the cricket board or fan should forget his contribution to Bangladesh’s cricket. We should keep this in mind all the time. We achieved a position in 2019 from what we had been in 2015. And he did it. The way the world look at us in one-day cricket has been possible for him. What he has done for me is unforgettable.
I wish him the best. We will get him as a player. Hopefully, we will get him for a long time.
Mustafizur Rahman
I am upset ever since I learnt about it. I don’t see any [alternative] to him. It was he who had brought me to the team. I am still upset.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nasum new face in T20I as Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe matches
- Pakistan reschedules OD at Bangladesh’s request
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe
- England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to biggest victory in first ODI against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet
- Tigers bat first against Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Mushfiqur, Nayeem propel Bangladesh to innings and 106-run win against Zimbabwe
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- India's coronavirus cases near 30, hit major payments firm
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- Pakistan reschedules ODI at Bangladesh’s request