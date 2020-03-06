Teammates react emotionally as Mashrafe quits captaincy

The Bangladesh One-Day International skipper made the announcement in Sylhet on Thursday, making the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe his last game as captain.



Here is how some of the Tigers reacted:



Mushfiqur Rahim



There will be no replacement for Mashrafe Bhai. Besides, I will say, Mashrafe Bhai is family. He isn’t our big brother only, but he has become part of us as well. We will miss him very much as captain.



He has changed our team radically after becoming the skipper. Not only on the field but off it as well. [Of course] I will miss him a lot. I hope he continues playing as long as he can. It tastes different to play with him or under his captaincy. I hope, he will be able to give Bangladesh a lot more in the future.



Mahmudullah



When Mashrafe Bhai was the skipper, I enjoyed the time with him as whatever you may call him - a brother, friend or captain. He played as a captain for about six years. He also achieved many successes. I wish him the best for his future and undoubtedly he is a legend of Bangladesh.



Tamim Iqbal



It is difficult to depict Mashrafe Bhai in such a short time. No cricketer, the cricket board or fan should forget his contribution to Bangladesh’s cricket. We should keep this in mind all the time. We achieved a position in 2019 from what we had been in 2015. And he did it. The way the world look at us in one-day cricket has been possible for him. What he has done for me is unforgettable.



I wish him the best. We will get him as a player. Hopefully, we will get him for a long time.



Mustafizur Rahman



I am upset ever since I learnt about it. I don’t see any [alternative] to him. It was he who had brought me to the team. I am still upset.