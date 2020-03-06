Liton fifty gives Bangladesh steady start against Zimbabwe

Opener Liton Das continued his fine form in the series as he scored a half century (50 off 54 balls) on Friday after his hundred in the series opener. Tamim Iqbal has built on his century from the previous game with 36 runs on the other end.

The Tigers are 86 for no loss at the end of 16 overs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in the dead-rubber game.

The Tigers are eyeing a clean sweep after winning the previous two encounters against the visitors and have made four changes to the line-up on Friday.

Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain have been drafted in to play their first game of series while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman return after being rested in the previous ODI. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain miss out while Mushfiqur Rahim is being rested.

The match marks skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's last as Bangladesh's ODI captain after he announced his decision to step aside on Thursday

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba