Liton fifty gives Bangladesh steady start against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 03:13 PM BdST
Bangladesh are off to a steady start after being asked to bat first in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.
Opener Liton Das continued his fine form in the series as he scored a half century (50 off 54 balls) on Friday after his hundred in the series opener. Tamim Iqbal has built on his century from the previous game with 36 runs on the other end.
The Tigers are 86 for no loss at the end of 16 overs.
Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in the dead-rubber game.
The Tigers are eyeing a clean sweep after winning the previous two encounters against the visitors and have made four changes to the line-up on Friday.
Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain have been drafted in to play their first game of series while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman return after being rested in the previous ODI. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain miss out while Mushfiqur Rahim is being rested.
The match marks skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's last as Bangladesh's ODI captain after he announced his decision to step aside on Thursday
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh bat first in final ODI against Zimbabwe
- Teammates react emotionally as Mashrafe quits captaincy
- Nasum new face in T20I as Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe matches
- Pakistan reschedules OD at Bangladesh’s request
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe
- England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to biggest victory in first ODI against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet
- Tigers bat first against Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe