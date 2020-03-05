Nasum new face in T20I as Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe matches

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the 15-man squad on Thursday with the expected return of Mushfiqur Rahim, who declined to play the T20Is hosted by Pakistan due to security concerns.

Tight powerplay spells during the Bangladesh Premier League earned left-arm spinner Nasum the spot in the national squad despite effecting fewer dismissals than others.

Mushfiqur was the highest Bangladeshi run-getter of the tournament with 491 in 14 innings for Khulna Tigers.

Saifuddin returned to international cricket in the first ODI against Zimbabwe after a prolonged injury layoff. He was rested again for the second ODI.

The all-rounder will surely boost captain Mahmudullah’s confidence in the death overs.

The third one is scheduled for Friday while the T20 matches will be played on Mar 9 and 11 at Mirpur Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

From the last T20s against Pakistan, Bangladesh have dropped Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Liton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain , Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.