Pakistan reschedules OD at Bangladesh’s request

Pakistan Cricket Board announced the decision on Wednesday after the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested more time for the players to rest before the second Test, which is slated for Apr 5-9.

Bangladesh had played three T20s in Lahore in January after the two sides agreed the tour following weeks of uncertainties over the tour due to security concerns.

They returned to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture held from Feb 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

The Tigers are leaving Dhaka for Karachi on Mar 29 for the next matches amid worldwide fears of a coronavirus outbreak that has hit Pakistan as well.

Pakistan has closed schools and colleges in Karachi and some other parts after detecting five coronavirus cases in the country.

BCB officials said they would discuss the issue with their Pakistani counterparts.