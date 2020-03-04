Pakistan reschedules OD at Bangladesh’s request
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 11:53 PM BdST
Pakistan has rescheduled the lone One-Day International, moving it forward to Apr 1 from Apr 3.
Pakistan Cricket Board announced the decision on Wednesday after the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested more time for the players to rest before the second Test, which is slated for Apr 5-9.
Bangladesh had played three T20s in Lahore in January after the two sides agreed the tour following weeks of uncertainties over the tour due to security concerns.
They returned to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture held from Feb 7-11 in Rawalpindi.
The Tigers are leaving Dhaka for Karachi on Mar 29 for the next matches amid worldwide fears of a coronavirus outbreak that has hit Pakistan as well.
Pakistan has closed schools and colleges in Karachi and some other parts after detecting five coronavirus cases in the country.
BCB officials said they would discuss the issue with their Pakistani counterparts.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe
- England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to biggest victory in first ODI against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet
- Tigers bat first against Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Mushfiqur, Nayeem propel Bangladesh to innings and 106-run win against Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh declare with 295-run lead over Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur's 203 in Mirpur
- Mominul's ninth Test ton fires Tigers into the lead against Zimbabwe in Mirpur
Most Read
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- China reports dwindling new cases, pivots to control risk from overseas
- India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians
- Bangladeshi national in Italy infected with coronavirus
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role
- HC orders explanation on quick transfer of Pirojpur judge Abdul Mannan