Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 04:11 PM BdST
Tamim Iqbal has scored a hundred in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, his twelfth ODI century.
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match ODI series. The Tigers will be looking to secure the series on Tuesday with another big win.
TEAMS
Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain
Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma
