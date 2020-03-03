Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match ODI series. The Tigers will be looking to secure the series on Tuesday with another big win.

TEAMS

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma